James Dadge

Cobblers have made young goalkeeper James Dadge available for a six to 12 month loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented 20-year-old, who came through Northampton’s academy and made his senior debut against Wigan in the final game of last season, has over 50 appearances across the National League North and Southern Premier League following successful loan spells at the likes of Harborough Town, Banbury United and St Ives Town.

With new signing Ross Fitzsimmons joining Lee Burge as Kevin Nolan’s two senior goalkeepers for the 2025/26 League One season, Dadge will be allowed to leave on loan to gain further experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James has been excellent for us and deservedly made his League One debut last season,” said Cobblers goalkeeping coach James Alger. “It’s always a proud moment for the football club to see a player come through the academy and make his first-team debut.

"The next stage of his development now is for him to get a full season playing men’s football week in, week out and then come back and challenge in our squad.”

Anyone interested in taking Dadge on loan can contact the club or Alger ([email protected]).