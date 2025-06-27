Kevin Nolan

Cobblers have pulled out of numerous deals this summer because of excessive wage demands and a market that’s become increasingly aggressive, according to Kevin Nolan.

Fuelled by significant injections from overseas owners, It is no secret that the transfer market for clubs in League One and League Two is more cutthroat and competitive than ever. One of the most eye-catching transfers this summer has been Aaron Collins moving from Bolton to League Two MK Dons for nearly £1million.

Unable to compete with those sort of fees and the wage demands that come with them, Northampton have to be smart and astute in how they spend their money, although one thing always remains consistent for Nolan – potential new signings must show a desire to want to sign for the club.

"The market is tough,” he admitted. “We won't get away from where our budget is and I knew what it would be. We've walked away from a lot of deals over the summer. We like a lot of players but sometimes money talks and that's that.

"We have to value players where we think their value is. If we do that, it's because we think it's because they'll be an important member of the squad and they'll be important to Northampton Town moving forward.

"We can't just go throwing around money everywhere. We have to do our due diligence on each and every player. Every player we were in for are all good players but they have to be good lads and they have to want to come here and they have to buy into us. If they don't buy into it, you won't get the best version of them.

"We're careful with everything we do and the support I've received from Kelvin (Thomas) and James (Whiting) and the owners has been terrific since I walked in. That'll continue and we'll keep working together to make it a better club and keep working hard behind the scenes to be the best we can be.”