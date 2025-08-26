Cobblers CEO James Whiting

Cobblers have made ‘several six-figure offers’ for players this summer, according to chief executive James Whiting.

Whiting has worked closely with manager Kevin Nolan, technical director Colin Calderwood and head of recruitment Alex Latimer throughout the summer as the club assemble an almost entirely new squad. Such an overhaul has been needed with 16 players leaving Sixfields since the end of last season.

Fourteen new arrivals have joined and most of those were in the building before the season started, but business has since slowed down, although it is expected to ramp up again as we approach next Monday’s 7pm deadline (September 1st). Nolan wants more firepower at the top end of the pitch and it seems the club have been willing to break their record transfer fee for the right player this summer – albeit with no luck so far.

"It has been a very busy transfer window for us, one of the busiest on record,” said Whiting in Saturday’s matchday programme. “We have worked had to recruit players who we feel can help take us forward. That work is not complete and we continue to work hard to improve the squad until the window closes.

"Of course, recruitment is never easy. We are in a very competitive market and in a very strong division. Recruitment is always a difficult process but we are pleased with the recruitment so far and we are actively trying to strengthen at the top end of the pitch.

"We have made several six-figure offers for players but where players are under contract with other clubs, we do not control whether these deals may happen or not, or when. But if the right player is available at a fair price, a player who fits us, and wants to be here, then we will do what we can to support the manager and staff in the run up the closing of the transfer window.”