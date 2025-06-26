Northampton handed an away start and home finish as League One clubs learn 2025/26 fixture list
The game with Wigan, who were also Northampton’s opponents on the final day of last season, is scheduled for Saturday, August 2nd, and will kick off at 3pm and be shown live on Sky Sports Plus.
The first home game will then be against newly-promoted Bradford City on Saturday, August 9th, before a trip to Stevenage. A busy opening month sees Lincoln City and Exeter City visit Sixfields before a trip to Leyton Orient to end August.
In terms of local games, Luton Town visit Sixfields on Saturday, October 25th, while Kevin Nolan's side travel to Peterborough United on Saturday, December 13th.
Boxing Day will be spent at Burton Albion before 2026 starts with a visit from Stockport County to Sixfields. Peterborough United come to Sixfields on Saturday, February 28th, and Easter sees Cobblers head to Bradford City on Good Friday and then hosting Wigan on Easter Monday.
Northampton head to Luton Town on Saturday, April 11th, and the club’s final away game is at Cardiff City on Saturday April 25th. The season ends with a visit from Plymouth Argyle on Saturday May 2nd.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
AUGUST
Sat. 02 – Wigan Athletic (A)
Sat. 09 – Bradford City (H)
Tue. 12 – Carabao Cup R1
Sat. 16 – Stevenage (A)
Tue. 19 – Lincoln City (H)
Sat. 23 – Exeter City (H)
Tue. 26 – Carabao Cup R2
Sat. 30 – Leyton Orient (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat. 06 – Reading (A)
Sat. 13 – Blackpool (H)
Sat. 20 – Wycombe Wanderers (A)
Sat. 27 – Bolton Wanderers (H)
OCTOBER
Sat. 04 – Port Vale (A)
Sat. 11 – Rotherham United (H)
Sat. 18 – Doncaster Rovers (A)
Sat. 25 – Luton Town (H)
NOVEMBER
Sat. 01 – Emirates FA Cup R1
Sat. 08 – Mansfield Town (H)
Sat. 15 – Barnsley (A)
Sat. 22 – Cardiff City (H)
Sat. 29 – Plymouth Argyle (A)
DECEMBER
Sat. 06 – Emirates FA Cup R2
Tue. 09 – Huddersfield Town (H)
Sat. 13 – Peterborough United (A)
Sat. 20 – AFC Wimbledon (H)
Fri. 26 – Burton Albion (A)
Mon. 29 – Huddersfield Town (A)
JANUARY
Thu. 01 – Stockport County (H)
Sun. 04 – Bolton Wanderers (A)
Sat. 10 – Port Vale (H)
Sat. 17 – Wycombe Wanderers (H)
Sat. 24 – Blackpool (A)
Tue. 27 – Rotherham United (A)
Sat. 31 – Reading (H)
FEBRUARY
Sat. 07 – Stevenage (H)
Sat. 14 – Exeter City (A)
Tue. 17 – Lincoln City (A)
Sat. 21 – Leyton Orient (H)
Sat. 28 – Peterborough United (H)
MARCH
Sat. 07 – AFC Wimbledon (A)
Sat. 14 – Burton Albion (H)
Tue. 17 – Stockport County (A)
Sat. 21 – Mansfield Town (A)
Sat. 28 – Barnsley (H)
APRIL
Fri. 03 – Bradford City (A)
Mon. 06 – Wigan Athletic (H)
Sat. 11 – Luton Town (A)
Sat. 18 – Doncaster Rovers (H)
Sat. 25 – Cardiff City (A)
MAY
Sat. 02 – Plymouth Argyle (H)
