Norman's ready to play his part in Cobblers' promotion push

David Norman

David Norman will relish the challenge if and when he is thrust into the heat of Cobblers’ promotion battle after joining the club on a contract until the end of the season.

Just weeks ago, the Canadian defender was without a club and faced an uncertain future, but then came the call from Northampton.

Or rather, having been let down by a club in League One after flying over to England, it was Norman’s agent, aware of Town’s injury problems, who spoke to Jon Brady.

"I was actually brought over here by a different club but it didn't quite work out and my agent spoke with the gaffer and it felt like a good fit,” explained Norman.

"There's obviously been a few key injuries to defenders here so they took a chance on me and it's an opportunity for myself to help the team for the rest of the season.

"It's funny how things can work out in football but I'm into my seventh year as a professional and there have been lots of ups and downs and this is just another adventure that I'm excited to take on.”

Norman signed a contract until the end of the season last week after undertaking a truly unique journey to Sixfields.

The 24-year-old started out in Vancouver, then spent some time on loan in Scotland before travelling back across to the Atlantic to play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

"I've had spells with different clubs and they've all been important,” he said. “The year with Inter Miami was derailed by an injury and surgeries and that was tough.

"I had experience in Scotland which was great and that taught me about football in the UK and I've always wanted to come back since.

"I've taken on all these experiences and I've been like a sponge and soaked it all up in every place that I've played

"I hope to bring some of my experience to the group here and help out in any way I can."

Not so long ago, football was not in the top five most popular sports in Canada but it’s growing rapidly, and for Norman, whose dad also played professionally, it’s always been in his blood.

"I always had a football with me when I was growing up and I started playing from a very young age,” he added.

"I love sport and I pretty much played all that I could as a kid, but football has grown a lot in Canada over the last 20 years and I was fortunate enough to be with Vancouver in the Whitecaps academy.

"I was with them from the age of nine and I had an unbelievable group of coaches who guided me through my youth career and from there, the opportunities have grown in both Canada and the US.

“You only have to look at the Champions League to see how many Canadians are playing for top clubs around Europe.”

With four centre-backs currently injured, there’s every chance that Norman will have a key role to play in the final eight games of the season, potentially starting with Saturday’s huge clash against Stevenage.

"I'm fit and healthy and I'm ready when called upon and I'm ready to play a part and do the business,” he said.

"It's been great so far and I'm looking forward to getting settled more and more.