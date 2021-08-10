Non-league switch for ex-Cobbler Powell after his release from Crewe

Daniel Powell.

Ex-Cobblers winger Daniel Powell has signed for non-league outfit Barnet after his release from Crewe at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old has been a regular at Crewe across the last two seasons, bagging 12 goals in 60 appearances, but was let go by David Artell in May.

Powell also played 271 games and scored 46 times for MK Dons after coming through the club's academy, but departed the club in 2017.

He then joined the Cobblers where he enjoyed two seasons, clocking up 73 appearances and adding a further eight goals to his tally.

Now the versatile winger heads to north London with Harry Kewell's Barnet, who play in the National League.

"It's been going on for a little while now so I just want to get going," said Powell. "I've been training hard by myself, which wasn't easy, but I'm glad to get something sorted and now I want to start playing some games.