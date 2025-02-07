Nolan's 'going home a really happy man' after Cobblers pull off a season first at Mansfield

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan will be going home ‘a really happy man’ after his side pulled off back-to-back wins for the first time this season by grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Mansfield Town on Friday.

Whilst for an hour at Field Mill it was a tight and cagey affair, Cobblers did enjoy the more threatening moments, including Sam Hoskins’ missed penalty, and they edged themselves in front early in the second half courtesy of Cameron McGeehan, who headed home Mitch Pinnock’s corner for his eighth goal of the season.

Then came a barrage of Mansfield pressure and countless balls slung into Town’s box but the visitors did not wilt and they survived some anxious moments, partly thanks to Nik Tzanev in goal, to secure a fourth clean sheet in seven games, significantly boosting their survival hopes in the process.

"I’m delighted,” said Nolan, whose side are now 17th and eight points above the bottom four. “It’s the first time we’ve had back-to-back wins all season and that’s something we spoke about and I challenged the lads to go and produce another big performance.

"I knew it wouldn’t be pretty with the weather and the wind swirling around but the boys stood up to it today and they stood up to a barrage at the end. Mansfield put a lot of balls in the box and they had some big lads up there but we defended really well and Tzans made a good save.

"We could have made it easier for ourselves and we did put ourselves under pressure but that’s just a bit of anxiety and it’s an absolutely fantastic win. I love clean sheets and I love 1-0 away wins so I’m going home a really happy man tonight. Six points from the last two – a fantastic achievement by all the lads.”