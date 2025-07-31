Kevin Nolan

Although he’s ‘really happy’ with the current state of his squad, Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says he would not stand in the way of any player who wants to explore their options before the end of August – providing the circumstances are right.

Fifteen players have already departed Sixfields this summer and more could follow, although Nolan is in no rush to offload anyone. Cobblers are especially well-stacked at centre-back where new signings Jordan Thorniley, Michael Forbes and Conor McCarthy have joined Jack Baldwin, Jordan Willis, Max Dyche, Josh Tomlinson and the injured Jon Guthrie. Jack Burroughs can also play there.

"When you look at our squad, we are quite heavily stacked in the central defensive department,” said Nolan. “But I've not had any enquiries about players and there's not been any discussions with the lads.

"I'm really pleased with where the squad is at. We've got plenty of games coming up in the next few weeks and months and everyone knows that injuries are going to happen and how quickly they can pile up.

"If someone make an offer for any of our players, we will obviously have a discussion about it and it'll either be a yes or no and we'll speak to the player about it. Likewise, if a player feels like they have an opportunity to move on, as we had with Foxy (Ben Fox) when he went to Harrogate last season, we'll always look at it.

"We won't stand in anyone's way and there are plenty of factors involved, but at this moment in time I'm really happy with where the squad is at.”