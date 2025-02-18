Nolan won't dwell on injuries as he gives latest on Tyler Roberts and Liam McCarron

Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts is back on the grass again following a ‘setback’ in his recovery from a calf injury.

The 26-year-old started seven league games a row before Christmas but then missed Kevin Nolan’s first match in charge – the Boxing Day trip to Reading – and he has not featured since.

Nolan did say last month that Roberts had returned to light training but the Birmingham City loanee then suffered a setback, however he should be close to a return all being well. Liam McCarron, meanwhile, is unlikely to feature again this season.

"Tyler Roberts is back on the grass and he’s doing well,” said Nolan. “I’m hoping we might see him in the coming weeks but he’s had a few little setbacks, which is obviously unfortunate for him.

"I had a little bit of banter with him today and I did say ‘well, the sun is coming out and I have heard you’re a fair weather player!’. I don’t think he took it too well but he could see the funny side. He’s in a good place.

"Liam McCarron hasn’t been in the squad and he probably won’t be in the squad for the rest of the season. We tried to get him out but he’s struggling with injury.”

With Tom Eaves, Liam Shaw and Jordan Willis also all battling physical problems, Cobblers’ luck with injuries has not particularly improved since Nolan’s appointment.

"It is what it is,” added Nolan. “It’s just part of the job and what you have to do is make sure that the lads who are sitting in the wings are ready to come in and they know their jobs and what’s expected of them. It’s about giving them the ability and the potential to keep the shirt when the injured lads come back.

"I’m always disappointed to lose players and I don’t want to see any players injured. I was lucky to go through my career injury-free. I wasn’t always fully fit but that’s the way it is and it’s unfortunate when I see these lads when they’re struggling because they can’t play.

"I have real sympathy for them because I want them to get back playing but we have to be really careful in terms of how we bring them back and when we bring them back. We don’t want them to break down again. We want them back for good.

"We just get on with it and move onto the next game. Hopefully, after another 24 hours, Mikey the physio will come and tell me I’ve got another couple coming back and that’s when you have another smile on your face and say thank you for that nice bit of news. But, until then, it is what it is.”