Nolan 'won't complain' about injuries despite missing up to 17 players for Stevenage game

Jack Baldwin had to come off with blurred vision

Kevin Nolan insists he will not complain about injuries despite the unprecedented number of players Cobblers currently have sidelined.

Fourteen players missed Sunday’s draw at Shrewsbury before Town lost another three to injury at New Meadow. Liam McCarron limped off in the second half, followed by Jack Baldwin, who took a whack to the face from Aaron Pierre, and then Nesta Guinness-Walker was visibly in significant discomfort with a leg problem as the full-time whistle blew.

The absurd situation was summed up by the fact that Baldwin came on as a sub to replace another sub in McCarron, only to be subbed himself within eight minutes of his introduction.

"Jack has got a bit of blurred vision,” confirmed Nolan. “We'll see what happens with that in the next 24-48 hours.

"Nesta came off really late on but I haven't heard the assessment on him. I think Liam rolled his ankle and he didn't feel like he could get any power in it. Hopefully they are not serious and they'll settle down but I don't know at the moment.”

Should that trio all miss the visit of Stevenage on New Year’s Day, and none of the other current injured players return, Nolan will be without a total 17 first-team squad members.

The full list of potential injuries reads: Lee Burge, Harvey Lintott, Tyler Magloire, Jack Baldwin, Luke Mbete, Patrick Brough, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Ali Koiki, Jack Sowerby, Matt Dibley-Dias, Ben Fox, Liam McCarron, James Wilson, Sam Hoskins, Tyler Roberts, Tariqe Fosy and Callum Morton.

Nolan added: "I knew what I was walking into. I'm very confident that once we get some of the lads back, and if we can do a bit of business in January, we can get the squad to where we want to be.

"I'm pleased I've got young lads on the bench and I like to work with young players and I like them to see how I work so they can get a feel for it.

"You won't hear any complaints from me. It's just one of those things you have to deal with as a manager. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to work with the lads we have in front of us and get the best out of them.”