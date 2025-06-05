Nolan was 'impressed' by Jack Perkins when watching him play for Nottingham Forest in youth cup win

Jack Perkins

Kevin Nolan believes Jack Perkins can play ‘in a number of positions’ after he was ‘impressed’ by the young midfielder’s performance in Nottingham Forest’s youth cup success last month.

Forest's B Team won the Premier League International Cup, a competition for under-23 teams from across Europe, under the lights at the City Ground early last month, triumphing over Lyon in a penalty shoot-out. Perkins was on target with one of the penalties after playing the full 120 minutes, and he then joined Cobblers the following week.

“Jack has just come off the back of winning the cup with Forest,” said Nolan. “I watched that game and I was impressed and we think we can keep helping with his development. He trained with us for a week and he did really well and settled quickly with the lads.

"He has a very good engine, he works hard and he can play in a number of positions. He can play left-back, left wing-back, central midfield, further forward, and that's important for us.

"Having lads that can play in different positions is what we want and Jack's a no-nonsense player. I'm very, very pleased to get him over the line and importantly he wanted to come to Northampton and he wanted to play for me – that's always the main thing for me. When you have players in your squad who want to come to your club, it makes life a lot easier.”