Nolan wants more 'shoe army' celebrations, but is wary of tough Wycombe challenge

Kevin Nolan celebrates the Cobblers' recent 1-0 win at Leyton Orient in traditional 'shoe army' style... (Picture: Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan is getting used to whipping off a shoe after Cobblers matches... and says he is keen to be waving a black trainer in the air again after Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash at Wycombe Wanderers!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Town boss knows his team is going to have to be at their best for that to happen, and for him to be able to celebrate in style in front of the ‘Shoe Army' again.

The Cobblers make the trip to Adams Park on a real high after securing three straight league wins without conceding a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter City, Leyton Orient and Blackpool have all been swept aside, and Town now head to Buckinghamshire to take on a Chairboys side that have endured a disappointing start to the campaign.

Having made the play-offs last season, it was anticipated Wycombe would be right up there again this time around, but instead they have won just one of their eight games, and sit a lowly 19th.

They were beaten 2-1 at Peterborough United last Saturday, handing Posh their first win of the season, and that proved to be the last straw as head coach Mike Dodds was sacked on Thursday morning.

The board moved very quickly to fill the void though, appointing former Cheltenham, Barnsley, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff as the new boss a matter of hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite their early-season travails, Nolan has a lot of respect for the Adams Park outfit.

"Wycombe are a good side and it is going to be a tough game," said the Cobblers boss. "It is never and easy place to go, and when you look at them against Peterborough, I know they lost the game, but you could see they had a lot of momentum.

"They had a lot of the game, and they will feel hard done by that they came away with a loss at the weekend.

"We are going to fully respect them like we do everyone, and hopefully come five o'clock on Saturday I am raising my shoe again!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he felt Wycombe may be in a false position in the league table, Nolan added: "You look at the teams we have played who have got that quality, look at Leyton Orient, Blackpool, Bradford and Stevenage.

"Wycombe have got that and are going to be up there, should be up there come the end of the season.

"So it is another tough one to go into and to try wrestle a point off, never mind go and win.

"To try and get a point will be tough, like we did last season when we got a draw there with a terrific away performance (the two teams drew 0-0 in January).

"So I am hoping we can go there and do that again, but this time maybe go one better."