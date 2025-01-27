Nolan wants headaches all over the pitch as players return from injury

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan hopes to have selection headaches all over the pitch now that players are returning from injury.

Cameron McGeehan was back in the starting line-up at Wycombe on Saturday while Tyler Magloire also returned to the bench. With Terry Taylor and Liam Shaw both signed this month, Nolan was able to name his strongest squad since taking charge as Town battled to an admirable goalless draw at Wycombe.

"I've said to the players – it's a fantastic point but our attention is now on Bolton and we have to make sure we do everything right,” said Nolan. “Recovery is so important with ice baths and hydration and doing your gym work.

"We want lads staying fit and we want them to keep pushing each other because I want the problem of having 20, 22 to pick from and I'm having to leave three or four out and players are disappointed and knocking on my door.

"That pushes competition and it pushes players up another level and they have to be the best versions of themselves. I've got decisions to make but I'm really pleased with where the squad is getting to and the support I've had from the chairman and the rest of the board."

Nolan has no problem if players are unhappy to be on the bench – as long as they are ready when called upon. Tariqe Fosu only played a few minutes against Wycombe but in that time he had a chance to snatch all three points.

Nolan added: "I've told the lads that the substitutes can be really important. You might be disappointed not to start but it's about what you're going to do when you come on the pitch – are you focused and mentally ready?

"I don't mind the lads if they are upset when they aren't playing but I want them to be ready to go when they come on and I think they were. You can see the disappointment in Fos but I don't mind that. I was surprised to see it go wide at the end but hopefully he'll be ready to take the next opportunity.”