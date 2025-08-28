Nolan wants Cobblers to be more 'courageous' after sensing 'anxiety' against Exeter

Kevin Nolan wants his players to be braver on the ball. Picture: Pete Norton

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan wants his players to be more ‘courageous’ on the ball, especially when protecting a lead, after an ‘anxious’ second half against Exeter on Saturday.

Nolan was largely satisfied with his side’s display in their first win of the season, but there were one or two moments that had him tearing his hair out as they looked to see the game out.

"We watched Saturday back and we're happy with the performance but there are always things you can do better and I felt we could have been better and more courageous in the second half in terms of taking on the ball and using it more,” said Nolan.

"I get the anxiety because the players want that first win and the fans want that first win but we've shown the lads a few moments where we could have sustained attacks much better and that's something we need to improve.

"But we are way, way ahead of where we were when I came in the building in December and where we were at the start of the season so I'm pleased with how they're taking on the information and executing it on matchday.

"There were a few moments that had me tearing my hair out but it's different when you are out there on the pitch and they are all learning curves for them in terms of how to manage it.

"Our decision-making in the second half could have been better, especially in transition and when we turned the ball over because we didn't punish them enough and we gave the ball away too easily.

"We were too eager to find the pass instead of putting out foot on the ball and bringing a calmness to it but that's only because of the anxiety and everyone wanting to get that first win."