Nolan took a 'gamble' by selecting match-winner Guinness-Walker on the bench against Bristol Rovers

Not a bad first touch!

Kevin Nolan said it was a ‘gamble’ to even include Nesta Guinness-Walker on the bench, let alone bring him on, after the defender scored the winner with his first touch during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guinness-Walker had not featured in 2025 after injuring his knee against Shrewsbury at the end of last year, but he was back on the bench for Saturday’s visit of Rovers.

With the teams locked at one apiece heading into the final 15 minutes, Nolan opted to send on Guinness-Walker for Tariqe Fosu but he couldn’t have expected such a remarkable and immediate impact. Within 90 seconds of his introduction, the 25-year-old popped up at the back post to side-foot home Cameron McGeehan’s cross and seal a huge win for his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan said: "It’s a bit of magic from Cameron McGeehan and we've worked on getting him into those pockets. He did really well with that today and it's a lovely ball and then Nesta pops at the back post with his first touch.

"We took a bit of a gamble with Nesta by putting him on the bench today but I knew he would give me a bit of balance on that left side late on in the game if I needed it, whether if we were holding onto a result or if we were trying to get a goal.

"He gives us something different to what we had before. Tyler Magloire was really unlucky not to be named on the bench and he jumped off but I've been really pleased with all the lads.

"Nesta's come back after being out for four or five weeks but he keeps himself incredibly fit, he works really hard and he does everything right and you can see that. That's why he's able to go after just a few days of training. He came on and I'm glad he got the goal. He's a lovely lad and he's done really well since I've come in.”