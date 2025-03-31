Nolan to speak to 'higher authorities' about 'worrying' standards of refereeing in League One

By James Heneghan
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:26 BST
Kevin Nolan speaks to fourth official Dale BainesKevin Nolan speaks to fourth official Dale Baines
Kevin Nolan plans to speak to the ‘higher authorities’ over the ‘worrying’ standard of refereeing in League One this week, stating ‘something needs to be done’ after the officials missed Ryan Loft’s elbow on Mitch Pinnock during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.

Nolan was enraged by the failure to take any action against Loft after he appeared to leave an elbow on Pinnock in an off-the-ball incident right at the start of the second half at the Abbey Stadium, with referee Matthew Russell not even awarding a free-kick.

The Town manager’s mood hardly improved a few minutes later when a foul on goalkeeper Lee Burge was also missed by the officials as James Brophy scored direct from a corner to cancel out Sam Hoskins’ first half opener and make for a share of the spoils.

"It’s quite worrying and it’s cost me two points because the referee has missed two massive incidents,” said Nolan. “I’ve said that I don’t want to speak about referees but I will definitely be speaking to the higher authorities this week because something needs to be done. That’s two massive points we’ve lost because of poor refereeing decisions.

"If you’ve got a goalkeeper in the goal and you put the ball into that area from a corner, it shoudn’t go in. It wouldn’t go in if it was in my son’s game at U15s level. It would never happen. If it floats over the goalkeeper and goes in at the back post, that’s just one of those and you can understand it a bit more because that does happen, but not where it went in today. I’m disappointed.”

Asked if he spoke to the referee after full-time, Nolan said: “I’ve not had chance yet. I have to do media so I’ve sent Colin (Calderwood) to speak to them but to say I’m disappointed would be an understatement today. Having seen it back again on the video, you know when something has happened and they can’t afford to miss things like that.

"If he (Loft) catches Mitch, Mitch is in trouble. We’ve had it before with Jack Baldwin at Shrewsbury and that’s why it’s doubly upsetting for me. He should be sent off because it’s really bad from him and he shouldn’t be doing that. When you actually see it back, it’s not nice at all and that’s what I’m really upset about.”

