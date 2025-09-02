Nolan to look at free agent market as Cobblers 'monitor' out of contract players
An array of former EFL players are currently out of contract – including a host of ex-Cobblers – and can be signed despite the summer window closing yesterday. It is a market that the club have had success in before – Nesta Guinness-Walker being one example – and they are willing to explore it again.
Nolan confirmed on Monday evening that Cobblers ‘put offers in’ for players throughout the day but he also insisted that they will not be ‘forced into paying over the odds’, especially with so many free agents available.
"We’re not finished – recruitment work never stops,” said Nolan. “Alex (Latimer, head of recruitment) is in today (Tuesday) and we’re looking at all of the lads out of contract and something could well happen with those players. There are some good players in that market who we are monitoring.
“We have already laid some ground work for the January window and we will keep progressing on all fronts and we’re on top of everything. We’re looking at a few players today and we'll see if there’s anybody that tickles our fancy. We’ll take our time and we won’t be held to ransom because we are looking for a certain type, but if someone comes up, we’ll bite on it and I know the owners will back me.”
“But I’m really pleased with where we are at. At the end of the transfer window we have a young, refreshed squad that is very together and it is important we keep that unity."
Just last week the PFA had nearly 50 free agents training with them. They were:
