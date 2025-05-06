Nolan to lean on staff for advice after admitting there'll be 'difficult conversations' with departing players

Kevin Nolan will listen to the views of Marc Richards and Ian Sampson

Kevin Nolan is prepared for some ‘difficult conversations’ with the players he intends to let go this week.

The Cobblers boss also plans to speak in depth with his staff before finalising any decisions. Whilst he will mainly make judgements based on the 25 games he’s overseen since taking charge in December, Nolan will also lean on the likes of Ian Sampson and Marc Richards for advice, both of whom were part of the coaching team that worked with previous boss Jon Brady.

"You can never take it off one game or two games,” Nolan said. “It has to be over the four and a bit months I’ve been here and I also respect the staff who were already at the club before I came in. I'll listen to them and I want to know what they think because they've seen a lot of the ugly stuff before I came in and they've seen who were the leaders and who really stepped up.

"There's lots and lots to talk about with my staff and I'll take all of that into account, but ultimately the buck stops with me and I've got to make sure I get it right and it's about what I want and what I've seen over the last four and a bit months."

With so many players out of contract, it’s inevitable that Nolan will be letting quite a few go, which means some tough conversations when he meets his squad on Monday and Tuesday.

"There will be difficult conversations but that's the nature of football and that's what happens at this time of the year,” he added. “The ones who leave will go with my blessing and they can always give me a call whenever they want and I'll tell them that. But there's still plenty to discuss with my staff over the next couple of days before we actually start offering contracts or releasing players.”