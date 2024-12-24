Nolan to consider bringing his own staff to Cobblers after teaming up with Richards and Sampson
The 42-year-old former Premier League midfielder has slotted into the club’s existing structure with Sampson, Richards and goalkeeping coach James Alger staying in the roles they occupied under previous manager Jon Brady.
However, a new manager will usually bring in their own people when they join a new club and whilst he’s excited to work with the current staff, that is something Nolan and the Northampton board are open to over the coming weeks.
Chairman Kelvin Thomas has already confirmed that the club will make an ‘additional, experienced’ appointment in the near future but that is separate to any people that Nolan brings in,.
“We’ll work on that in the coming weeks and it's something we might look at,” said the new boss. “I spoke to Kelvin and James (Whiting) about that and they were open to it if I did bring someone else through the door.
"But Sammo’s a legend here and I played with Rico in the England youth setup so I know a lot about them. I’ve done my due diligence and I’ve spoken to people who I know and who I trust and they were very complimentary of the owners and James and all of the staff.
"I’m just looking forward to getting to know them and it’s something I’ve done before at Notts County. I like to give people the opportunity to thrive at their jobs and I want to bring everyone together so we all work in cohesion and we’re all aligned in terms of what we want and where we want to go.
"I have a vision for where I see this club is going and where I feel we can get to and I want them all to be believing that. It’s really important to have a strong, solid unit because it’s the team behind the football team which is going to help us get success and keep us all together.”
