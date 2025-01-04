Nolan thrilled to pick up first win after 'fantastic' Cobblers beat Burton

Kevin Nolan on the touchline at the Pirelli

Kevin Nolan hailed his players for the effort and resilience they showed during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion, his first victory as Cobblers boss.

A severely depleted Town team, who were without captain Jon Guthrie, shaded the first half at the Pirelli Stadium and could have taken a lead into half-time with Sam Hoskins missing a big chance.

Burton improved as Cobblers fatigued after the break but the visitors did not go away and Hoskins marked his 400th appearance for the club with a dramatic 86th-minute winner.

"I’m 13 days in I think and we’ve had four games and you can see the improvement in the lads in how they’re playing,” said Nolan. “I thought we were much the better side in the first half and we should have been at least 1-0 up going into half-time.

"It wasn't to be but I told the lads to keep digging in and if we can get a clean sheet, we’ll create another opportunity. Nik (Tzanev) made two fantastic saves, which you’re going to need in these battles, and then we got our rewards at the end.

"They deserved that for the effort they put in and the resilience they showed. Some of those lads are on borrowed minutes but they are digging and they’re all together and they want to do it. It’s just pleasing that I didn’t have to bring anyone off due to injury!

"It’s a fantastic effort and now the boys will have a couple of well-earned days rest.”