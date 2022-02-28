Nolan thrilled to join Cobblers having 'loved' his time training with the club

Ryan Nolan.

Defender Ryan Nolan 'couldn't be happier' to have joined the Cobblers on a contract until next summer.

The 23-year-old centre-back has agreed a deal after being invited to train with the club by manager Jon Brady earlier this year.

"I came here to train for a few weeks because they wanted to take a look at me," Nolan explained.

"I had a bad injury last year but I have been here for a few weeks and to be honest I have loved it and loved training with the lads.

"The players and the staff have all been brilliant and I was definitely interested in signing after only a week or two.

"We had a discussion and we reached an agreement and I'm delighted to be here."

Nolan suffered an ACL injury while training with Getafe's first-team last season and has been without a club since the summer.

"I had the injury and then had chance to come over here," he added. "The club obviously wanted to take a look at me and see how I got on.

"From the first few days the lads have been brilliant, training went very well and the staff have been so good to me so I'm very, very happy to be here."

After so long out of the game, Nolan is expected to go out on loan to build up his sharpness

"In terms of training, I'm up to scratch and feel 100 per cent," he continued. "I have done a lot of work with the fitness coaches and physios.

"Obviously I haven't played any games for a long time so I need to get sharper but that will come with matches and minutes and I'll just built it up from there.