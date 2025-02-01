Nolan thrilled to earn first Sixfields win as Cobblers do the double over Huddersfield
Town had not even scored at Sixfields since Nolan’s appointment before Christmas but that all changed on a superb afternoon as Sam Hoskins fizzed in a fantastic opener before Tom Eaves made it two at half-time.
A magnificent team goal, finished off by Liam Shaw, stretched the lead to three early in the second half and whilst Huddersfield scored twice late on, Cobblers survived a nail-biting finish to give Nolan his first three points in front of his new supporters.
"I'm obviously really happy," said Nolan. "I thought it was another performance that was better than the one previous so we keep getting better. We got our rewards today with some good goals and quality finishing. The lads were brilliant and they've given everything.
"It's been a three-game week and there were a lot of players who were really struggling towards the end but they showed heart and they showed desire and they showed determination.
"That's why they got their rewards and I'm absolutely delighted for them because it would have been a real big blow if we hadn't have come away with the three points. I thought we were much better than Huddersfield and there were lots of good individual performances and they got what they deserved."
