Nolan thanks 'fantastic' Cobblers fans for their 'brilliant' support

Kevin Nolan celebrates at full-time

Kevin Nolan is full of appreciation for the ‘brilliant’ support that he and his players continue to receive from Town’s ‘fantastic’ fans since he took over.

Over 1,200 Cobblers supporters made the trip down to London at the weekend and they were in fine voice throughout as their team claimed an excellent 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient. That result takes Town’s record to five wins, five draws and five defeats from 15 games under Nolan, the 14th best record in the division during that time.

"The fans were excellent and it's always nice when you're 2-0 up and you give them something to sing about them,” said Nolan. “You're going to need them at that point because we're away at a good team who have done well all season and they are where they are because they're a quality side.

"We needed the fans to keep the lads motivated and to keep them going and help them run that bit further. To have 1,200 fans is absolutely fantastic and I'm so happy for them. They've been brilliant since I've come in and the support I've received has been amazing. It's becoming the norm and I hope we can keep sending them home happy. It's always nice to hear them celebrating at the end.

"I'm still not happy with the 'staying up' chant but we won't go there today! They haven't got the memo but it's been a great day for them and I hope they enjoyed it and go home happy.”

Nolan was returning to his former home on Saturday having managed and played for Orient, and he says he sees similarities between the two clubs, adding: "I've got something special with the club because it is a special place and it so much reminds me of what we have here at Northampton now. It's a similar type of feel around the place, a community and family feel. I'm sure they won't be too pleased with me today but I really enjoyed coming back and seeing some familiar faces. I still look at their results and I wish them all the best.”