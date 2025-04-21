Nolan tells players and fans to 'enjoy the moment' after Cobblers guarantee League One survival
Dara Costelloe’s brace and one apiece for Aaron McGowan and Cameron McGeehan saw Town cruise to victory at Sixfields and those three points, coupled with Bristol Rovers losing to Stevenage, meant another year of League One football as Nolan completed his number one objective after taking charge of the club at Christmas.
"We’re going to have a couple of days off and I’m going to spend a bit of time with my family because I want people to enjoy the moment,” said Nolan. “The players deserve to enjoy it because they’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.
"Since I came in on Boxing Day, we have out-performed a lot of teams in this league and that’s credit to the players for sticking to game plans, taking on the information and executing on the pitch. I can’t think of too many times where we’ve come away from a game and felt we got away with one. It’s always been achieved through good performances.
“It’s more the other way around where we might have felt we didn’t get the points we deserved in certain games, but that’s a nice place to be and I’m just delighted for the players because of the hard work they’ve put in. We can now look forward to a good end to the season and then start planning for the future.”
