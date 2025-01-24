Nolan: Taylor will bring 'calmness' and quality to 'chaotic' midfield battle

Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor is just the man to bring a bit of ‘calmness’ the mayhem of the midfield battle, according to Kevin Nolan.

Whilst generally pleased with his side’s performance, Nolan described some of Cobblers’ play as ‘hurried’ and ‘panicked’ during lasy Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

The arrival of Taylor on loan from Charlton Athletic should help on that front. The 23-year-old is known for his quality on the ball, both from open play and set-pieces, and that was a big attraction for Nolan.

"He plays the ball really well off his right and left foot and he's very comfortable on the ball,” said the Town boss. “It's just about those little moments in possession because I feel we've had lot of turnovers in our games and we've not been able to take as much of a stranglehold as I would have liked.

"The ball has tuned over too quickly so with Terry, and his ability to see passes and to be able to take the madness and chaos out of the moment and bring a bit of calmness to it, I'm hoping that'll help the team.

"He’s just a good player. He’s going to get up and down and he’ll make us better on the ball, which is what we need, and hopefully his quality will help us score goals and assist goals."

The fact that Taylor was so keen to come to Cobblers, amid much competition, was another big plus for Nolan.

He added: "I think he'll be a great addition to the squad in terms of his character. He's a winner, he wants to win and he wants to prove something and, most of all, he wants to come here, which is unbelievable for us given his capabilities and what's done.

"I was really pleased to see a real eagerness and desire to come and play for this club and play for me. We've had a good chat and I feel he'll be a great addition, especially after Liam (Shaw) earlier in the window. It'll make the squad much better.

"I wanted to strengthen in midfield because I felt we were light in there. We look bulkier now and I'm sure both will be huge successes this season, hopefully beyond that with Liam and who knows with Terry, let's just get to the end of the season and see where he is.”