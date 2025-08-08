Nolan stresses importance of home form in League One as Cobblers host Bradford in Sixfields opener
Town play their first game at Sixfields against Bradford City this weekend and Nolan will be seeking a strong response following last Saturday’s opening day defeat at Wigan.
"I think you saw the importance of playing at home last weekend because there were 10 home wins out of the 12 games and only two away wins in the whole league,” said Nolan. “Your home territory is always so important because going away is difficult for any club in this division, so what we have to do is make our home ground a place where people don't enjoy coming. I've spoken about that since I came in.
"The fans were amazing at Wigan, they were still singing at 3-0 and I thank them for that because staying behind the team is going to massive this season. We have over 6,500 coming on Saturday, hopefully we can push that over 7,000, and the support has been great, but now we have to make Sixfields a fortress and make it a place where people know they are in for a game and we will do that.
"That's something I've always prided myself on. You have to make your home ground as uncomfortable for the opposition as you possibly can and that's our aim against Bradford on Saturday.”
