Mike Jones refereed in the Premier League between 2008 and 2018

Kevin Nolan has spoken to Mike Jones, the head of EFL refereeing, over the two big incidents that left him so unhappy after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan said in his post-match interview that he would seek out the relevant authorities over the ‘worrying’ standard of refereeing after expressing his anger at the failure to spot both Ryan Loft’s elbow on Mitch Pinnock and a foul on goalkeeper Lee Burge when James Brophy equalised.

Nolan spoke to Jones, a former Premier League referee, on Monday morning, and was told that Brophy’s goal should have been disallowed, but the conversation regarding Loft’s elbow was kept private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Myself and Colin have spoken to Mike Jones today (Monday),” said Nolan. “We explained our frustrations with the key incidents that I mentioned after the game. I do understand it’s a very tough job and we know that as coaches because we referee in training every day and we get moaned at a lot!

"I said to Mike that we understand it’s difficult but these are key incidents that should be seen 99 times out of 100, especially the goal. You have to know that it’s a foul and he should be really concentrating. He (Mike Jones) agreed with us.

"He gave an explanation and his thoughts on the other incident and that’ll remain between me and him. They are very receptive and they understand but it doesn’t change anything. It’s done and it’s gone. I was just more upset because it happened to us before when we lost a player (Jack Baldwin) for a few weeks.”

Nolan also admits he’s not sure what constitutes a foul when players are grappling in the penalty box at set-pieces, adding: “That’s another thing we raised because there was a foul on (Michael) Morrison in the first half and then (Max) Dyche gets pulled down in the second half. I don’t think either are fouls but if you give one you have to give the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the referee got sucked in a bit by them going down too easily. The same happened against Blackpool when the lad flung himself down and screamed and the referee was so quick to blow the whistle. The top referees take a deep breath before they make a key decision.

"I know referees will get it wrong every now and again but I’ll be honest, I don’t know what to expect. But I do expect those key decisions, which I thought were blatant, to be spotted. I know there’s no malice from the referee on the day and he hasn’t done it on purpose but it’s got to get better and that’s what I said to Mike.”