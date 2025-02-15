Nolan so disappointed with the goals Cobblers conceded in Wrexham defeat

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan could not hide his frustration with the manner of the two goals his side conceded during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Wrexham.

Having started relatively well, Town shot themselves in the foot when two long balls resulted in two goals for Wrexham, scored by Sam Smith and Ollie Rathbone in the space of three first half minutes.

Wrexham cruised to victory from there as Cobblers failed to sustain any kind of attacking threat, mustering just five shots in total and none on target.

"I’m disappointed really,” admitted Nolan. “I thought we huffed and puffed a bit but we never blew and there were a lot of under-par performances.

"I was pleased for Ben (Perry) and Dara (Costelloe) to get their debuts and I thought they did well, and Max Dyche was excellent again, but there were too many under-par today and that showed in the result.

"I’m disappointed with the manner of the goals we gave away, really disappointed, but it is what it is. Wrexham are a quality side and you see that with the subs they’re able to bring on – an ex-Premier League player for another ex-Premier League player. It’s great for them but we’re disappointed.

"We have to look at the big picture. We’ve matched a lot of big teams over the last few weeks and to say we’re disappointed with what we’ve produced against Wrexham today hopefully shows how far we’ve come.”