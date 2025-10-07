Nolan sets out rough timeline for Guthrie's return as Cobblers skipper rejoins training after 10 months out
The 33-year-old has not played since rupturing his ACL against Stevenage on New Year’s Day. He has gradually stepped up his recovery over the last few weeks though, and was back with his team-mates in full training, albeit non-contact, last Friday. Midfielder Liam Shaw, who suffered the same injury a few weeks after Guthrie, is also closing in on a long-awaited return.
"Jon Guthrie trained with us for the first time on Friday before Port Vale and that was really pleasing,” said Nolan. “He had stepped in and out at times but that was the first time he's done the full session and that was great to see.
"It was non-contact and we'll go week by week with him and keep ticking boxes. Hopefully we will see him in the coming weeks but it's great to have him back in on a non-contact basis and slowly but surely he's getting there.
"There's no need to rush him because the lads on the pitch are doing really well but we'll get him back and get him right so he adds more quality to what's already a strong squad.
"He's stepping it up every day and Liam Shaw's not far behind him either."