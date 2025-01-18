Nolan sees 'lots of positives' in Cobblers' display despite Lincoln defeat

By James Heneghan
Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST
Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan saw ‘a lot of positives’ from his side despite their 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town controlled most of the game but they did so without ever truly threatening the Lincoln goal as a number of promising moments fizzled out.

Lincoln also created little but they made the most of their one big chance when Tendayi Darikwa converted the rebound after Ben House’s shot hit the post late in the first half.

"I thought we were pretty dominant throughout the first half but they hit us with a goal and it's a poor one from our perspective," said Nolan.

"There were some little misjudgements from us and we were punished and that's what I've said to the lads because that is the difference today. There's not really much in the game.

"From where we've been all season and to where we are now, I'm pretty pleased with the output from the lads and I thought there were a lot of positives to come out of the game.

"Unfortunately, we give away the goal at the end of the first half and then we didn't put them under enough pressure in the second half. We had opportunities but we couldn't find the quality when we needed it and I just felt we panicked a bit and made some wrong decisions.

"Overall, I'm gutted and disappointed about the result but I see positives and we'll keep working and it'll start coming together."

