Nolan says Cobblers moved quickly to secure deal amid 'lot of interest' in Oxford United defender
The 28-year-old centre-back, who came through at Everton and played for Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool in the Championship, has joined on a season-long loan, Town’s 11th summer addition.
"We’ve been following Jordan for a long time, when we knew he'd been made available, we were in touch straight away," said Nolan. "He will add balance to us and bring with him a good amount of knowledge and experience.
"He has played a lot of his football in the Championship or at the top end of League One and he has a strong pedigree. He had lots of offers so we’re delighted he has decided to join us and I'm looking forward to working with him.
" He is a good defender and he also has a lovely left foot, which will help us with how we want to play and be better in possession, and people we have spoken to, talk about how good he is in and around the training ground.
"He is another great addition to the squad and the culture we're trying to build and I look forward to working with him this season."
