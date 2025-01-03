Nolan says Cobblers 'can't feel sorry for ourselves' amid mounting injury crisis

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says Cobblers ‘can’t feel sorry for ourselves’ following the loss of captain Jon Guthrie, who has become the 16th player to be sidelined by injury.

Nolan was already missing 15 players for the visit of Stevenage on New Year’s Day and he had to shuffle things around again after Guthrie was stretchered off in the first half.

Players were constantly moving around, with the likes of Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock playing in multiple positions, but Town dug in to keep a clean sheet and put another point on the board.

Nolan said: "You have your plans for the game and we wanted to open it up a bit and maybe go to a back four with Hosk (Sam Hoskins) and (Tariqe) Fosu coming on but it didn't work out the way.

"We have to adapt. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. It is what it is and we are where we are. All we can do is keep believing in the person next to you and I think the players did that. They're all working really hard.

"Mitch played three positions and not once did he moan. He just got on and did it and he done fantastically well. Liam McCarron's carrying an ankle knock and he was struggling with that but he worked his socks off.

"The two centre midfielders are young lads trying to make their way and they worked tirelessly. Eavesy (Tom Eaves) is running and running and I think sometimes he runs a bit too much because we want him to be more effective when we have the ball.

"The back three were excellent. Jordan (Willis) gave everything. I spoke to Aaron McGowan about what I wanted and he was brilliant and led the team well when Jon went off. TJ (Eyoma) was very good and the goalkeeper took a lot of free-kicks and he put them where I wanted them to go. You can see the fatigue with AK (Akin Odimayo) but he got himself through it. He's really working hard.

"I feel they are listening and they're getting it and when they keep doing that, it gives us opportunities to keep the ball and we want to start moving it and playing in their half. I thought it was another step up.”