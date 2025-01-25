Nolan rues 'poor decision' to disallow Cobblers goal during Wycombe draw

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan hailed his players but rued the ‘poor decision’ to disallow Aaron McGowan’s goal during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers.

Town started well at Adams Park and looked to have taken a 15th-minute lead when McGowan converted Terry Taylor’s corner but the goal was ruled out, supposedly for handball despite it appearing to come off the defender’s shoulder.

An even first half followed before Cobblers withstood Wycombe pressure in the second 45 to keep a third clean sheet in four games and stop the Chairboys going top of League One in the process.

"I thought it was a poor decision,” said Nolan on the disallowed goal. “The referee has got that one wrong. He still thinks he’s right but when he sees it on the screen later on I’m expecting to receive an apology and an admission that he got it wrong.

"He said it was for handball but I can’t see that for the life of me. Aaron doesn’t need to put his hand out to score because his whole body is in front of the ball.

"It’s disappointing but we have to move on because it doesn’t make any difference now and I don’t want to be talking about referees. There’s lots of positives to focus on.

"I think we’ve gone up another notch in our performance level. We were excellent out of possession and I thought we got better in possession. Wycombe have scored more goals than anyone else this season but I’ve got confidence in our boys and these are the performances and the mentality I expect from them.”