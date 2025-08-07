Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan is determined to improve Northampton’s woeful recent record in cup competitions, although he accepts that might be easier said than done given this year’s Carabao Cup draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers have been paired with Championship big guns Southampton in the first round of the League Cup. Saints, now under the guidance of Will Still following relegation from the Premier League, visit Sixfields next Tuesday evening.

Town have a dismal record in cups over the last few seasons, not winning a single League Cup or FA Cup tie since 2021. Things sunk to new depths last year when embarrassed by county neighbours Kettering at Sixfields in the FA Cup first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cups are important to me and we'll take them seriously,” said Nolan. “We have an absolutely fantastic draw in the League Cup – but how's your luck? Everyone is telling me we need to go on a cup run and we go and draw Southampton in the first round!

"But it's a great draw and it should be a great occasion to be able to host them and we want to give them a right good go and hopefully try and get into the next round because that's what we want to do.

"I was fortunate to have a good cup run with Notts County. We got a bit of a beating in the end but we defeated some big teams on the way and it was great for the club and great for the supporters and it brought some money into the coffers too.

"We'll take it every game as it comes and the most important one is the next one but we're going to attack the cup competitions and I'll be putting strong sides out. Every game matters to me and we'll be fighting hard for the cup competitions as well as the league.”