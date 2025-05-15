Nolan reveals his ambitious plans for Cobblers for next season and beyond

Kevin Nolan has grand plans for the Cobblers

Kevin Nolan’s ambitious future plans for the Cobblers include a potential play-off push and a deep run in the FA Cup – but he will be ‘sensible’ and ‘realistic’ in trying to achieve those objectives.

After impressively guiding Town to League One safety during his first four months in charge, Nolan now wants to go up a level and ensure the club are not nervously looking over their shoulders towards the end of next season.

But that’s not where his aspirations end. Nolan wants to push as high as possible, and after several torrid years of cup disappointment – culminating in last November’s humiliating FA Cup defeat to Kettering Town – he’s also setting his sights on success beyond just the league

“I’m excited about the future,” said Nolan in an interview with Sky Bet. “I’m focused on getting the job done on the pitch. The main thing is to keep working hard and strive to be the best we can be. If we can start climbing up the table and push Northampton into the mix for the play-offs, or at least be competitive, that would be an incredible achievement for everyone at the club.

“I always say, never say never, but we must build steadily. That’s what we’re doing, and we’ve been sensible in setting realistic goals with the chairman, keeping in mind what we aim to achieve next year. First and foremost, we needed to ensure our safety, and now we can assess where we are and where we can go in the future. What I really want is to bring success to Northampton.

“We’ve been without a good cup run for a few years now, so that’s something I’d love to change, especially in the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup Vertu Trophy. It’s a big opportunity for clubs like ours to get big opposition at Sixfields.

"If we can have a steady season, stay comfortably in League One, and finish as high as possible, that will be a success. With a few good cup runs and some exciting days out for the fans, it could be a fantastic season.”