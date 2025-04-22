Nolan ready to make 'big decisions' as Cobblers start planning for the summer with League One status confirmed

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan says he is ready to make some ‘big decisions’ on players as Cobblers begin planning for the summer now that their League One status has been officially confirmed for another season.

Easter Monday’s 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury means Northampton now know what division they will be in next season, and they’ve achieved safety with the added bonus of having two games to spare, providing valuable extra time to plan for the coming months.

That will come in especially handy this year given the amount of players who are out of contract in the summer – 16 in all – and whilst some conversations have already taken place, Nolan is bracing himself for a very busy few weeks.

"Everyone has been really good since I came in and I must admit I don't have complaints about anyone who has been in the squad,” said the Town boss. “There's a few who have been unfortunate not to be playing but I've got to see these lads and see what they are about because I've got some big decisions to make in the coming weeks.

"The players deserve the opportunity to show me what they can do, not only in training but in game situations, and all of them have done really well, but we'll keep pushing them because they have an opportunity to continue to show me what they can do for next season over the next couple of weeks.

"Let's enjoy this for a few days but we'll get back down to business and all of the decisions will be made in the next couple of weeks, or maybe after the season. We need to see where people are, what we want and what's available, all that type of stuff.

"There's lots of work to do and lots and lots of decisions to make but I'm looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into it, but first of all I’m going to enjoy this moment with my staff and my family.”