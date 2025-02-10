Nolan provides Dara Costelloe update after on-loan Burnley forward misses Mansfield win

Ben Perry embrases Terry Taylor at full-time

Kevin Nolan hopes to have Dara Costelloe available for selection against Wrexham at the weekend after Town’s deadline day signing missed the 1-0 win at Mansfield on Friday.

The on-loan Burnley forward joined Cobblers last Monday but initially remained at his parent club to receive treatment on an injury sustained whilst at Accrington Stanley in the first half of the season.

However, the 22-year-old is due to train at Moulton this week and should be in contention to make the squad for Wrexham’s visit to Sixfields on Saturday.

"Dara's fit but he's obviously been with Burnley and we're just on a schedule with him,” explained Nolan. “He'll be back with us on Monday and hopefully, if everything goes well, we'll see him in the squad next week.”

Town’s other deadline day signing, Ben Perry, made his debut at Mansfield when introduced as a late sub. On his first senior appearance of any kind, the 20-year-old showed no signs of nerves at all and in no way seemed overawed.

"Ben's a good lad,” added Nolan. “He came with a lot of good recommendations and I was delighted for him to get some minutes at the end.

"He came up to me at the end and because he's such a wonderful lad he thanks me for giving him his debut but hopefully that'll be one of many appearances between now and the end of the season.

"I'm really pleased for him and the way he trains, the way he is, the way he handles himself, he's going be a real good asset for this club.”