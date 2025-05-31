Nolan plans talks with Terry Taylor after serious injury blow for Charlton Athletic midfielder

Terry Taylor

Kevin Nolan is still holding out hope that Terry Taylor will one day return to Sixfields after revealing the midfielder faces months on the sidelines with a serious ankle injury.

The 23-year-old started all-but one game for Northampton in the second half of the 2024/25 League One season, and impressed in doing so, after he joined the club on loan from Charlton Athletic during the January transfer window.

However, in the final game of the season, against Wigan at Sixfields, Taylor had to be helped from the field after suffering what’s turned out to be a serious injury. Cobblers fans were hoping to see him return to the club next season but that now seems unlikely.

"Col (Colin Calderwood) spoke with Terry last week,” said Nolan. “It's unfortunate because he came off with an injury in the last game of the season and it's the same ankle that he's had a bit of trouble with in the past.

"It swelled up quite bad quite quickly. Sometimes that can be a good thing and sometimes it can be a bad thing and I was really hoping it was a good thing for him but unfortunately he didn't get good news. He's had an operation on it and he's now back with Charlton and doing his rehab.

‘I'm going to catch up with him next week to see how he is and to thank him for what he did for us. I've already spoken to him but I want to catch up with all of the loan lads again to wish them good luck.

"Terry's going to be out for a while but we will keep in touch with him because he was such a good servant for those four months. He did a great job and I think he really enjoyed being with us. I hope we'll see him back on the pitch pretty soon and who knows, maybe we'll see him in a Northampton shirt again."