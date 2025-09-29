Nolan picks out 'absolutely incredible' performance from Cobblers man after Bolton win

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan singled out Joe Wormleighton for his ‘absolutely incredible’ performance against Bolton on Saturday after the young defender was thrust into the starting line-up just hours before kick-off.

The 21-year-old wing-back, in his debut season as an EFL player, had not started a league game since the opening day of the campaign at Wigan, where he was hooked at half-time after a difficult opening 45 minutes, and he was due to be on the bench again for Bolton’s visit to Sixfields.

But Jack Perkins fell ill the night before the game and so Wormleighton was told on Saturday morning that he would be starting, and not only that, he’d have to play out of position at left wing-back. That did not seem to faze him, however, as he produced a terrific performance full of relentless running and infectious energy to help Cobblers claim an impressive victory.

"Jack Perkins went down ill overnight so Joe Wormleighton was put into the team a few hours before kick-off and then he went out and performed like that,” said Nolan. “It was absolutely incredible from the lad. I thought he he did really well in the game on Tuesday and he's backed it up today.

"He’s a young lad in his first season at this level and we have a lot of youngsters like him who are finding their way in the game and hopefully they are thriving because of the environment we are trying to create here. We're letting them flourish in a positive, controlled environment.

"They are at the start of their careers and we want to help them because they are good lads and they have people like Jordan Willis and Crackers (Michael Jacobs), really experienced players and fantastic pros, to learn from. Those lads are helping the young boys who are trying to make their way. I feel I have a good blend within the squad and we have a good camaraderie and togetherness and it’s showing in training and I think it’s showing in games too.”