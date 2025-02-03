Nolan picked an attacking team because he wanted Cobblers to 'go for it' against Huddersfield Town

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan selected an attacking line-up against Huddersfield Town on Saturday because he wanted Cobblers to ‘go for it’ – and his gamble paid off in emphatic fashion.

Many might have expected Nolan to take a more cautious approach given Town’s lowly league position compared to high-flying Huddersfield, but instead he selected five attacking players, including two wingers – Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock – at wing-back.

His decisions were vindicated as Hoskins smacked in a superb opener before goals from Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw saw Cobblers cruise into a 3-0 lead inside an hour.

"I wanted to go for it and I feel we have the ability to go for it,” said Nolan. “I wanted to be on the front foot because we're at home and I was pleased with how it came off.

"There were a lot of good individual performances. After a week where we've played Wycombe and then gone to Bolton and then played Huddersfield, three top teams in this league, we have matched them all and I've been really impressed with that.

"The outcomes have been really good and to get the win in the final game of the week is a fantastic effort and result for all of the lads. It could have been more because we could have beaten Wycombe but I’m nit-picking.”

Cobblers scored three fine goals and then defended for their lives to hold off Huddersfield’s late comeback.

"It was a lovely, sweet shot from Sam,” Nolan added. “You know as soon as it leaves your foot that it's going in the far corner. Tom Eaves could have opened the scoring when there was a little scramble so we had other chances. The third goal is a fantastic goal. That's what we've been trying to do and we want to keep the ball and it's a fantastic finish at the end of it.

"But I've also got to mention the last-ditch tackles and challenges and blocks because that was just as special for me to get the win and it shows me how much it means to them. We scored three fantastically worked goals and there was also some crucial defending when needed.”

The tension was palpable all around Sixfields as Huddersfield piled on late pressure in search of an equaliser, but one man was relishing it.

Nolan said: "I must admit I enjoyed every minute! That's what you're there for – to try and help them when things go a bit wrong. We tried to get messages on and changed formations.

"They have a lot of firepower and they kept changing it and they threw a lot at us but I'm really pleased that our boys more than matched them and I thought they really deserved the win.”