Kevin Nolan says he is ‘not worried’ by the latest injury crisis to hit his squad and believes it is more down to bad luck than anything else.

Northampton’s list of absentees reached double figures when Joe Wormleighton, Dean Campbell and Sam Hoskins all picked up injuries against Luton, though some players should return at Oldham this weekend.

Cobblers have been constantly blighted by injuries over the last few seasons – particularly under Jon Brady – and Nolan made a conscious effort in pre-season to improve the squad’s fitness levels. He also expressed the need to sign ‘robust’ players.

However, whilst injuries have continued to pile up over the last few weeks, the Town boss remains confident in his methods.

Sam Hoskins is the latest to join the treatment room

"I'm not going to hide behind injuries,” he said. “A few of them have been weird challenges or they've happened in the last minute and we’ve been a bit unfortunate.

"I'd be worried if these lads are pulling up because they've ran through. Listy (Elliott List) is a bit different because he's had those problems before and he's just felt it. What we're trying to do with him is build his confidence up so he can feel he can go and go again.

"We're going to keep working them so they build that robustness over time. It's just a few weird challenges at the moment. Max Dyche is a weird one, Cam McGeehan is another. Conor McCarthy didn't feel anything in the game and then has to come off so you can't really pinpoint anything.

"We've been a bit unfortunate but they are all coming back and that's great and we'll keep pushing these lads. We have injuries but it's not something I'm worried about and I won't hide behind it.”