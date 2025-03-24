Luke Mbete came on for Aaron McGowan

Kevin Nolan brought on three defenders early in the second half against Blackpool because he felt it would give Cobblers more ‘balance’ and help their play in possession.

After a poor first half, Town continued to struggle after the restart and Nolan responded by withdrawing Aaron McGowan and Tyler Magloire for Luke Mbete and TJ Eyoma on 51 minutes, followed by replacing Mitch Pinnock with Nesta Guinness-Walker on the hour.

"I think everyone came off fine,” said Nolan. “We made the changes early to give us something different because were were going to be on the ball a bit more and I tried to give us a bit of balance on the back-line with TJ and Luke and then Nesta for Mitch.

"Sometimes when you're in that mode – and I’ve been there – you look like you're in a bit of a daze and I felt that with too many of the lads today, but I can't fault them. They've been brilliant and I'm delighted with what they've done and produced since I came in, but we have to learn from this and go again next week."

The changes did not have the desired effect, however, as Cobblers missed the chance to put more distance between themselves and the bottom four, not that Nolan is paying any attention.

"I don't know what the gap is,” he added. “I'm just concentrating on us. It doesn't bother me what anyone else does. I'm just disappointed we didn't get more points on the board and pull other teams closer to us. I'll keep saying it but we have to control the controllables and just look after ourselves and keep pushing each other. We can't worry about anyone else and we’re disappointed with today.

"But Blackpool have two top centre forwards for the level and I can't ask for anymore from my lads because they've given everything and the effort was there. It's just not what we wanted. I think that's one of the first times Steve (Bruce) has got the better of me. I always used to beat him when he was at Sunderland so I’ll have to give him a bit back when we catch up!”