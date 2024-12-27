Nolan keen to strengthen squad in January as injury crisis deepens

Kevin Nolan

New boss Kevin Nolan will ‘definitely look’ at putting his own stamp on Town’s squad when the transfer window opens next month as the injury crisis shows no sign of abating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Roberts has become the 14th player to be stuck on the treatment table after he missed Boxing Day’s trip to Reading, joining the likes of Tariqe Fosu, Sam Hoskins, Ben Fox, Lee Burge, Jack Sowerby, Luke Mbete and Callum Morton, as well as many others.

And Nolan gave a rather bleak update following his side’s 4-1 defeat in Berkshire. Asked if anyone is due to back before Sunday’s game at Shrewsbury, he replied: "At the moment, no, I don't think so. The squad that's currently available is the squad that we're working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've obviously inherited a lot of injures and that's something we might look at later down the line. It's been raised already and we'll see what happens but at the moment we will work with what we've got and that's the way it is.”

With that in mind, and given the team’s poor form and precarious position in the League One table, the opening of the transfer window has come at a good time for the new manager.

Nolan added: "We have a big squad but it's obviously quite bare at the moment because so many players are on the injury table. We'll come together and sit down and take a look at January.

"I spoke to Kelvin (Thomas) and the owners about it and he said that if we feel it's right for the club and we can make the squad better then that's something we will do. We'll definitely look at that and we will probably try and add to the squad.”