Nolan hopes to see Tomlinson forge his way into Northampton's first-team after new deal
The teenage defender, who holds the record for both Northampton’s youngest ever player and also youngest ever goalscorer, has signed a new 12-month contract, which includes the option for an extra year. The bulk of his game-time over the last few years has come out on loan, including most recently at Needham Market last season.
"I am really keen to see young players progress from the club's academy so this is excellent news that Josh has signed his new contract,” said Nolan.
"He will have learned a lot from his loan last season, playing against more experienced players week in, week out, and the challenge for Josh is to keep developing and to keep getting better and better.
"He has had a taste of first-team football here and he will be hungry for more. His aim is to keep improving and to keep developing and to make that aim become a reality and we will work with him to support him, challenge him and help him become the best player he can be."
