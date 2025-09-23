Nolan has 'lots to be pleased about' after Cobblers ease past Chelsea

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 21:38 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 22:42 BST
Kevin Nolan had ‘a lot to be pleased about’ after Cobblers started their Vertu Trophy campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday.

Kamarai Swyer, Michael Jacobs and Elliott List all scored in a 10-minute blitz midway through the first half at Sixfields as Northampton’s superior quality and experience told in a largely one-sided encounter.

"I’m pleased,” said Nolan. “There was a lot to be pleased about. It was a good reaction to making so many changes. Sometimes it can be a bit disjointed but the lads understand their roles and responsibilities.

"There will be times when it doesn’t work, which is frustrating, but it was important to get more minutes for some of the lads because playing is different to training. There were a lot of positives.

"We got minutes in for Crackers, Kamarai and Jack Vale, and the four midfielders shared the load, and then we could change the back three and Ross also got another in goal so it was all really pleasing.

"It’s also a win and that’s important because we want to do well in cup competitions. We scored three goals and kept a clean sheet. Did I want more goals? Of course but I’ll keep pushing the boys and there are always things to learn.”

