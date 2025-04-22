Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan was 'happy’ with his side’s performance after they swept aside Shrewsbury Town to secure their League One status for another season.

Aaron McGowan’s volley was added to by Dara Costelloe for a 2-0 half-time lead before Cameron McGeehan made it three and then Costelloe scored his second to complete a comprehensive victory.

"I'm happy with the performance and the goals,” said Nolan. “I felt we could have put them under more pressure in the second half than what we did because we allowed them to play their way and get into the game.

"The third goal kills them off and we get the fourth but it was disappointing to lose one right at the end because I wanted a clean sheet, but that's just me. I've said to the lads we need to have that ruthless edge, but I thought it was a good performance. Shrewsbury have drawn at Lincoln and Wycombe in their last two away games so it was never going to be a gimme.

"I know they went down the other day but that can take away the tension and give you freedom, but I thought we handled it well. There were moments where we needed a bit of luck and someone needed to put in a block but I thought we were well worth the win and I'm delighted with that.”

Whilst McGowan’s goal was the most impressive, Nolan had a soft spot for McGeehan’s 10th of the season as the midfielder stabbed in after a mistake from Shrewsbury goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

"You want all different types of goals and finishes,” Nolan added. “The first one was an excellent finish by Aaron at the back post and that's something we work on with the drills we do in training.

"I'm really pleased for Dara getting a couple of goals and obviously Cam who always pops up with one and I thought it was a fantastic finish. It was instinctive and I like those ones because it reminds me of when I was playing. It's just about being in and around the box and waiting for something to drop and he was there to take advantage.

"It was nice to enjoy the moment for the last 10 or 15 minutes. It was just a bit disappointing to concede a goal so late but I’m delighted for the boys and the fans.”