Nolan gave Cobblers a simple half-time message after Birmingham's 'sucker-punch'

Kevin Nolan

Keep calm and carry on was essentially the half-time message from Kevin Nolan to his players after Cobblers were hit by a ‘sucker-punch’ right at the end of the first half during Saturday’s game against Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town dominated the first half at Sixfields and would have been good value to lead 1-0 at half-time after Tomoki Iwata’s own goal, but Birmingham showed their quality in stoppage-time when Keshi Anderson powered home a header from Christoph Klarer’s cross.

"It was frustrating to concede so late in the half because we had such a strong first half and it was a bit of a sucker-punch,” said Nolan. “But I calmed the lads down at half-time because we had more than matched them and we were unlucky to be going in at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We start the game again and it's about how we go in the next 15 minutes, that was the message, and I thought the lads did well and they managed the game really well. Who knows, on another day, one of those throw-ins might lead to a half chance and then one goes in and it gives you something to hold onto.

"You need that bit of luck against the top teams but the players saw out the game superbly well and I'm so pleased for them because it's a really good point and we always respect the point. The lads were absolutely fantastic and I'm delighted.”

Some might have felt the visit of Birmingham was a 'free hit’ for Northampton given the chasm between the clubs in terms of budget and league position, but skipper Aaron McGowan was having none of it.

He said: "I believe we're instilling a belief where we want to win every home game but I think, if we're honest with ourselves, we all would have taken a point before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not a fan of the phrase 'free hit'. I don't like it. Every game is an opportunity to get three points and if you can't get three points, you respect a point. I know a lot of people around the country would have looked at the game and said it was a free hit for us but no, it's not. It's an opportunity to pick up three points. But we'll take the point and I thought we were outstanding to a man.”