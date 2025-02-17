Nolan explains Willis substitution against Wrexham and why defender 'apologised' to Cobblers team-mates

Jordan Willis was substituted after 37 minutes against Wrexham

Kevin Nolan admits he took a 'chance' on Jordan Willis after the defender started against Wrexham on Saturday but lasted only 37 minutes before being substituted during the 2-0 defeat.

Nolan revealed in his post-match interview that Willis did not feel ‘100 per cent’ in the morning before the game but the Town manager felt it was worth the risk to play him given his recent form and importance to the team.

However, the gamble did not pay off as Cobblers conceded two poor goals in the space of three first half minutes and Willis was unable to make it to half-time, replaced by Aaron McGowan eight minutes before the break.

Nolan said: "It's unfortunate because Jordan has been brilliant but he woke up in the morning not feeling 100 per cent. He had a go but it's difficult when you're not 100 per cent and the knee wasn't feeling great and that's why we took him off. These are chances you have to take sometimes and we took a chance on Jordan. He was very disappointed to come off and he apologised to the group but he's got nothing to apologise for.

"He's been fantastic since I've walked in the door but the manner in which we conceded the goals was poor by the standards that we've set over the past few weeks and that's where the disappointment comes from. I haven't seen them back yet but from what I can remember, they were very poor on our behalf. They were two long, hopeful balls but credit to them, they finished them well.

"Wrexham have good players and they managed the game well. They're on a one hell of a ride at the minute so good luck to them for the rest of the season but, for us, we just have to put it down to a bad day at the office.”