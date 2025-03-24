Nolan explains why Odimayo, Fosu and Eaves were not in the squad against Blackpool

Tariqe Fosu

Tariqe Fosu and Akin Odimayo both missed Saturday’s game against Blackpool purely for selection-related reasons, while Tom Eaves was not considered to be fit enough to make the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odimayo came off with a shoulder problem during last week’s draw with Birmingham, a game that saw Fosu remain an unused substitute, but both men were fit and available for selection when Blackpool visited Sixfields on Saturday.

Neither were selected, however, as Tyler Roberts returned to the starting line-up and fit-again duo Luke Mbete and Nesta Guinness-Walker got the nod to make the bench, with both players introduced in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those were just selection decisions,” confirmed Nolan. “I thought the lads who were on the bench deserved to be on the bench and that was it. I've got to make these decisions because we've now got 20, 21 players training.

"It's great to have that and now they need to prove to me next week that they want to be playing by doing the right things and if they do that there'll be an opportunity to get back in the squad.

"If you're not playing, when a team loses, the manager looks at different things so it's up to them now to apply themselves and show the right attitude and I'm sure they'll be back in. But I've been delighted with the squad and it was just one of those decisions.”

On Eaves, who has not played since early February, Nolan added: "We just didn't want to push Tom. He has trained in the week but he missed Friday because he was feeling a bit fatigued. But I'm hoping we'll see him early next week and then for the game at the weekend."