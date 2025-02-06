Nolan explains where new signings Dara Costelloe and Ben Perry will play for Cobblers

Dara Costelloe has played at Sixfields before when at Bradford City in 2023

Kevin Nolan has explained where he sees deadline day signings Dara Costelloe and Ben Perry slotting in.

Forward Costelloe, 22, and midfielder Perry, 20, arrived at Sixfields on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley and Nottingham Forest respectively, their deals secured late on deadline day.

“Dara brings something different to what we already have on the front line,” explained Nolan. “He plays well as the nine but he can also fill in if I was to play 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 and I think he would complement (Tom) Eavesy if we played two up there.

"He’s a menace, he plays with tenacity and I just feel he’s someone who is different to what we have. I’m excited to get going with him and hopefully we’ll see him go one step further in his career because he’s had a few good loans – he did really well at Accrington – and this is another important loan and we want him to hit the ground running. We want to send him back to Burnley a better player and playing with lots of confidence.”

On Perry, Nolan added: “He can do either role in midfield. He can sit, he can go box-to-box and he can play a bit higher. Because of his brain and his quality and his work-rate and enthusiasm and tenacity, he can bring something to that role higher up.

"He can play in a number positions for us and be quite comfortable but we have to make sure the new lads are comfortable within the environment and they knows their roles and responsibilities and what we’re looking for in and out of possession.

"That’s what we will work on with Ben and Dara this week so they understand what we want and what we expect and they’re not rabbit in the headlights.”